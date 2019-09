SAN ANTONIO - A SAWS representative gives us her quick tips to help keep your water bill low:

Stop faucets and toilets from leaking

Stop water spigots from leaking Pro Tip: If there is a green spot or wet spot around the spigot, it can signify a leak

Double check your pool's auto-fill setting

Look for grass alternatives

Click here to visit SAWS' website to learn how to lower your bill

