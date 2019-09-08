Quick Tips: Used Video Games

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA graduate Eli Galindo, who opened a retro video game store in San Antonio, has five quick tips for buying or selling used video games.

Test the games before buying them so you don't get ripped off Make sure the store has a warranty or return policy for the games Eli recommends at least a 7-day warranty Read reviews online to see if you will enjoy the game Research the market value to know how much you should spend If you are selling a used video game, know how much it is worth and have that price ready when you talk to a shop owner

