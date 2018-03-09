Ramon Ayala, Augie Meyers, vintage show all taking place over the weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The weekend is here, and if you are still trying to hammer down plans this is where we come in. There is plenty going on to kick off spring break.

Augie Meyers: This music legend will be at Sam's Burger Joint tonight. Meyers is most notably known as a member of the Texas Tornados. The show will start at 8 p.m. This event is 18 and over, and tickets are still available.

San Antonio Vintage Expo Spring Show: This takes place both Saturday and Sunday at the Austin Highway Event Center. Dealers will be selling antiques, art, jewelry, furniture and so much more. It is $5 to attend.

Star Party: Saturday night, you will be able to observe the night skies at Eisenhower Park. This is a family friendly event put on by the San Antonio Astronomical Association. It begins at 6:30 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 a person or $6 a family.

Big Squeeze 2018: Texas Folklife and Conjunto Heritage Taller are searching for the top young accordion talent from across the state. This will take place at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center on Sunday. The showcase and competition is free and open to the public. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and competition begins at 2:15 p.m.

Los Lobos & Los Lonely Boys: These two bands will take the stage at Gruene Hall on Sunday. Unfortunately, tickets are sold out for this show already.

Ramon Ayala: The norteño legend will kick off spring break at R & J Pavilion on Sunday. Opening acts will be Jaime y Los Chamacos and Gabe Garcia. Tickets are still available for this show.

