Rapper Paul Wall in crash with son before Austin concert

AUSTIN, Texas - Paul Wall was involved in a crash right before his concert in Austin Saturday night.

The Houston rapper posted about it on his Instagram page. The rapper said his 12-year-old son was in the vehicle at the time. The crash happened as the van they were riding in pulled into the Nutty Brown Ampitheatre.

"I looked out the window and see a white truck coming right toward us. He had just came through the stop light there. He had 2 hands on the wheel, and he was buckling down as he was speeding up to hit us," Wall posted on Instagram.

Wall said his son had his seatbelt on and everyone was able to walk away from the crash unhurt.

"I just wanted to share it with u in case u needed a reminder that God answers prayers," he posted.

