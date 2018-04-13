New reality TV show to follow 'affluent' San Antonio families

SAN ANTONIO - A group of affluent San Antonians are getting a reality TV show on Bravo.

According to a story on Bravo's website, a new San Antonio-based show is in the works.

The show will follow "a group of affluent U.S. citizens and recently naturalized citizens of Mexican descent living in San Antonio."

The show has not yet been named, but is one of 11 new series the network has planned.

Bravo currently airs the Real Housewives series, Top Chef and Southern Charm.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.