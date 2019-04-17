Report: Netflix begins casting for 'Selena: The Series'

Casting is underway for the upcoming Netflix series focused on the life of the beloved Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla, according to Backstage, a website with news and resources for TV talent across the globe.

According to Backstage, "no actors are attached to the project" just yet and Carla Hool has been selected as the casting director. Hool is the casting director behind "Narcos," "Narcos: Mexico" and "Coco."

The Backstage website states that the crew is slated to begin filming in August in various cities in Texas and in Mexico.

The show will follow Quintanilla's rise to fame and her tragic death at the hands of her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar.

Quintanilla was shot and killed in 1995 at the age of 23. Her life story was last memorialized in the "Selena" movie starring Jennifer Lopez, but according to Backstage, the series will shed more light on her rise to stardom.

It's unclear when casting calls will be held.

