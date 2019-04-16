River City Rockfest adds second day

In this March 27, 2014 photo, Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Mexico. Reznor says he feels “a fresh new start” for Nine Inch Nails after the band’s latest album and world tour. NIN…

SAN ANTONIO - The popular River City Rockfest is expanding to two days in September.

This will be the first time the annual rock festival will take place over two days.

It’s scheduled to be held on the AT&T Center grounds Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.

The 2019 lineup and on-sale dates will be announced soon.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment officials also announced Tuesday that the festival will have a new updated look this year.

“River City Rockfest has grown and evolved into a full-fledged festival in the past six years and expanding to two days is something we’ve been planning for,” said SS&E Senior Vice President Tammy Turner in a press release.

This is the seventh annual Bud Light River City Rockfest.

More than 25,000 fans attended last year's River City Rockfest and the event has drawn nearly 145,000 fans in the first six years, according to SS&E.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.