Free tacos, anyone? What you need to know about Friday's 40th annual Cowboy Breakfast

SAN ANTONIO - Free breakfast tacos, anyone? The 40th annual Cowboy Breakfast will take place Friday morning outside Cowboy's Dancehall.

The breakfast is the unofficial warmup to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, which runs this year from Feb. 8 through Feb. 25.

The free breakfast, which helps raise scholarship funds for San Antonio-area students, will start bright and early at 4:30 a.m.

The menu typically includes thousands of sausage and eggs tacos, chorizo and egg tacos, biscuits and gravy, tamales, juice and coffee.

Here's everything else you need to know before you head out there.

When:

Friday Jan. 26, from 4:30 - 8:30a.m.— the earlier you get there, the better. Lines will be long. Food does run out.

Where:

Parking lot of Cowboys Dancehall, 3030 NE LOOP 410 at I-35

Shuttle and parking:

Free shuttle buses will run continuously to and from the Cowboy Breakfast from the parking lot of the Santikos Rialto Theater, 2938 N.E. Loop 410. Parking also will be available onsite at Cowboys Dancehall.

Price: FREE

You can get in line as many times as you like—but be prepared to wait.

Entertainment:

Emcee will be Jackie Van De Walle, chairman emeritus of the ACCD Foundation. Live music will be provided, so bring your dancing shoes!

Last year, chefs cooked up all of this FREE food:

12,000 Kiolbassa chorizo and egg tacos; 5,000 potato and egg

2,500 servings of Pioneer biscuits and gravy

8,000 Pioneer biscuits and Pruski’s sausage

5,000 Kiolbassa sausage wraps

10,000 Rudy’s BBQ beef tacos

10,000 Pruzkies sausage and egg tacos

8,000 bacon and egg tacos

10,000 delicious tamales

5,000 pints Oak Farms milk and orange juice

15,000 cups McDonald's Special Roast Coffee

20,000 servings of picante sauce

5,000 pastries from Flowers Baking Company/Buttercrust Tastykakes pastries

