Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Consumer Decisions Making Contest- Cattle Barn- 9:00 a.m.

Agricultural Science Fair– Cattle Barn – 9:00 a.m.

Performance Horse Sale – Auction Barn – 10:00 a.m.

Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m., 5:00pm and 7:00 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Off Axis Stunt Show- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.

Karbach Sampling- Craft Beer Tap Room- 12:30p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Bud Light Courtyard: Frank Ray – 11:00 a.m. & 3:45 p.m. JR Hererra – 5:45 p.m. & 7:15 p.m.

Frontier Club: Bret Mullins Band – 8:30 pm.-12:30 p.m.

Bud Light Food Court Pavilion Bidi Bidi Banda – 6:30p.m. – 9:30 p.m. The Hometown Boys – 10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Rodeo Cantina: Onda Caliente – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Cachas De Oro – 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Las Compas SN – 9:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

The Watering Hole: Shaun Michael: - 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thom Shepherd: - 8:00 p.m. – Midnight

PRCA followed by Eli Young Band- 1:00 p.m.

PRCA followed by Cole Swindell- 7:30 p.m.

GATES

Grounds Admission – 10am-9pm

Family Fair – 10am-9pm

Shops at the Rodeo – 10am-9pm

Carnival – 11:00am

TICKET PRICING:

Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10

Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5

Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5

Children (2 years old and under) - FREE

Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25

Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.

PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20

