Rodeo

Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Consumer Decisions Making Contest- Cattle Barn- 9:00 a.m.
  • Agricultural Science Fair– Cattle Barn – 9:00 a.m.
  • Performance Horse Sale – Auction Barn – 10:00 a.m.
  • Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
  • Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m., 5:00pm and 7:00 p.m.
  • Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
  • Off Axis Stunt Show- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.  
  • Karbach Sampling- Craft Beer Tap Room- 12:30p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

 

  • Bud Light Courtyard:
    • Frank Ray – 11:00 a.m. & 3:45 p.m.
    • JR Hererra – 5:45 p.m. & 7:15 p.m.
  • Frontier Club:
    • Bret Mullins Band – 8:30 pm.-12:30 p.m.
  • Bud Light Food Court Pavilion
    • Bidi Bidi Banda – 6:30p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
    • The Hometown Boys – 10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
  • Rodeo Cantina:
    • Onda Caliente – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
    • Cachas De Oro – 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
    • Las Compas SN – 9:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
  • The Watering Hole:
    • Shaun Michael: - 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
    • Thom Shepherd: - 8:00 p.m. – Midnight
  • PRCA followed by Eli Young Band- 1:00 p.m.
  • PRCA followed by Cole Swindell- 7:30 p.m.

GATES

  • Grounds Admission – 10am-9pm
  • Family Fair – 10am-9pm
  • Shops at the Rodeo – 10am-9pm
  • Carnival – 11:00am

TICKET PRICING:

  • Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10
Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5
Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5
Children (2 years old and under) - FREE 
Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25
Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID. 

  • PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket  - Starts at $20

