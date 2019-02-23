Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Saturday, February 23, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Junior Agricultural Mechanics Show - Swine Barn & Morris Activity Center - 8:00 a.m.

Junior Agricultural Mechanics Marketplace Competition - Swine Barn & Morris Activity Center - 8:00 a.m.

Junior Market Steers- Cattle Barn & Morris Activity Center - 8:00 a.m.

Quarter Horse Show- Expo Hall- 7:00 a.m.

Paint Horse Show- Expo Hall- 7:00 a.m.

All Breed Horse Show- Expo Hall- 9:00 a.m.

Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Extreme Dogs- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.

Amazing Archery- Texas Wildlife Expo Stage- Performances at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Bud Light Courtyard: Powell Brothers – 5:45 p.m. & 7:15 p.m.

Frontier Club: Chilton Vance Band – 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Bud Light Food Court Pavilion: JR Hererra – 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Clay Hollis – 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Gary P. Nunn – 10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Rodeo Cantina: JR. Gomez y los Conjunto Bandits – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Hunter Chavez – 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Los Texmaniacs – 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Los Texmaniacs feat. Flaco Jimenez– 10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

The Watering Hole: Lacey Brinson – 2:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Madelyn Victoria – 8:00 p.m. - Midnight

PRCA Randy Houser- 1:00 p.m.

PRCA Brett Eldredge- 7:30 p.m.

GATES

Grounds Admission – 8am-9pm

Family Fair – 10am-9pm

Shops at the Rodeo – 10am-9pm

Carnival – 11am

TICKET PRICING:

Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10

Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5

Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5

Children (2 years old and under) - FREE

Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25

Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.

PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20

