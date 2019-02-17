Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Junior Market Barrows- Swine Barn- 7:00 a.m.

Poultry Judging– Cattle Barn – 8:30 a.m.

Horse Skillathon Contest – Expo Hall– 9:30 a.m.

Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m., 5:00pm and 7:00 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Off Axis Stunt Show- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.

Shiner Beer Tasting- Craft Beer Tap Room- 11:00am

Mimosa Sunday Brunch- Wine Garden 11:00am

LIVE MUSIC

Bud Light Courtyard: Mikayla Griffin – 11:30 a.m. & 3:45 p.m. DJ Cesar K Oso – 5:45 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Bud Light Food Court Pavilion Madelyn Victoria – 4:30p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Small Town Habit – 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Rodeo Cantina: Los Enmascarados – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Magnifico 7 – 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Mariachi Azteca De America – 9:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

The Watering Hole: Mark Odom: - 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Brett Michael Wood: - 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Allan Hendrickson: - 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

PRCA Russell Dickerson- 1:00 p.m.

PRCA La Adictiva- 7:30 p.m.

GATES

Grounds Admission – 10am

Family Fair – 10am-9pm

Shops at the Rodeo – 10am-9pm

Carnival – 11:00am

TICKET PRICING:

Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10

Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5

Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5

Children (2 years old and under) - FREE

Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25

Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.

PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20

