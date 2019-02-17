Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Junior Market Barrows- Swine Barn- 7:00 a.m.
- Poultry Judging– Cattle Barn – 8:30 a.m.
- Horse Skillathon Contest – Expo Hall– 9:30 a.m.
- Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m., 5:00pm and 7:00 p.m.
- Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
- Off Axis Stunt Show- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.
- Shiner Beer Tasting- Craft Beer Tap Room- 11:00am
- Mimosa Sunday Brunch- Wine Garden 11:00am
LIVE MUSIC
- Bud Light Courtyard:
- Mikayla Griffin – 11:30 a.m. & 3:45 p.m.
- DJ Cesar K Oso – 5:45 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.
- Bud Light Food Court Pavilion
- Madelyn Victoria – 4:30p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Small Town Habit – 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Rodeo Cantina:
- Los Enmascarados – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Magnifico 7 – 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Mariachi Azteca De America – 9:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
- The Watering Hole:
- Mark Odom: - 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Brett Michael Wood: - 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Allan Hendrickson: - 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- PRCA Russell Dickerson- 1:00 p.m.
- PRCA La Adictiva- 7:30 p.m.
GATES
- Grounds Admission – 10am
- Family Fair – 10am-9pm
- Shops at the Rodeo – 10am-9pm
- Carnival – 11:00am
TICKET PRICING:
- Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):
Adult - $10
Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5
Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5
Children (2 years old and under) - FREE
Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25
Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.
- PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20
