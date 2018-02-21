Here's what's happening at the rodeo today: February 21, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today:
- Junior Market Swine Show - Swine Barn- breeds include Chester White, Yorkshire, Landrace, and Crossbred classes 85-90 - 7 a.m.
- Junior Market Steer Show - Cattle Barn - breeds today will be Maine Anjou, Simmental, Limousin, Hereford, Angus, Shorthorn, & Red Angus - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Junior Market Poultry Show - Swine Barn - 1 p.m.
- Youth Rodeo - Horse Show Arena- 8 a.m.
- Chicago Boyz - Family Fair - performances at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
- Zoomagination - Family Fair Area - All Day
- Swifty Swine - Family Fair - 11 am, 1, 3, 5 & 7 p.m.
- Agricadabra - Little Buckaroo Farms - 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.
- KR Wood Chuck Wagon - Chuck Wagon - All Day
- The Butterfly Encounter - Texas Wildlife Expo - All Day
- Texas Zoo - Texas Wildlife Expo - All Day
- Texas Longhorns 101 - Texas Wildlife Expo - All Day
- Little Buckaroo Farms - Little Buckaroo Farms - All Day
- Texas Wildlife Expo - Texas Wildlife Expo - All Day
- Innovation Station - Family Fair Area - All Day
Live Music
- Coors Cold River Saloon:
- Electric Cowboys - 5 - 9 p.m.
- Bud Light Cantina:
- Amanda Cavallos - 5 - 9:30 p.m.
Tap Room Performers:
- Braydon Zink - 6 - 9 p.m.
- Courtyard - Bud Light Stage:
- Rick Reyna Band- 6 - 6:45 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. - Midnight
- PRCA Rodeo w/ Jeff Dunham - 7 p.m.
Gates
- Grounds Admission- 10 a.m.
- Family Fair- 10 a.m.
- Shops at the Rodeo- 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Carnival- 11 a.m.
