Here's what's happening at the rodeo today: February 21, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today: 

  • Junior Market Swine Show - Swine Barn- breeds include Chester White, Yorkshire, Landrace, and Crossbred classes 85-90 - 7 a.m.
  • Junior Market Steer Show - Cattle Barn - breeds today will be Maine Anjou, Simmental, Limousin, Hereford, Angus, Shorthorn, & Red Angus - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Junior Market Poultry Show - Swine Barn - 1 p.m.
  • Youth Rodeo - Horse Show Arena- 8 a.m.
  • Chicago Boyz - Family Fair - performances at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
  • Zoomagination - Family Fair Area - All Day
  • Swifty Swine - Family Fair - 11 am, 1, 3, 5 & 7 p.m.
  • Agricadabra - Little Buckaroo Farms - 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.
  • KR Wood Chuck Wagon - Chuck Wagon - All Day
  • The Butterfly Encounter - Texas Wildlife Expo - All Day
  • Texas Zoo - Texas Wildlife Expo - All Day
  • Texas Longhorns 101 - Texas Wildlife Expo - All Day
  • Little Buckaroo Farms - Little Buckaroo Farms - All Day
  • Texas Wildlife Expo - Texas Wildlife Expo - All Day
  • Innovation Station - Family Fair Area - All Day

 
Live Music

  • Coors Cold River Saloon:
  • Electric Cowboys - 5 - 9 p.m.
  • Bud Light Cantina:
  • Amanda Cavallos - 5 - 9:30 p.m.

Tap Room Performers:

  • Braydon Zink - 6 - 9 p.m.
  • Courtyard - Bud Light Stage:
  • Rick Reyna Band- 6 - 6:45 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. - Midnight
  • PRCA Rodeo w/ Jeff Dunham - 7 p.m.

 
Gates

  • Grounds Admission- 10 a.m.
  • Family Fair- 10 a.m.
  • Shops at the Rodeo- 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Carnival- 11 a.m.

