Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Friday, February 16, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today:
Dollar Day- Presented by Huggies- Grounds admission, rides, hot dogs, popcorn and sodas in the carnival area are $1- All day starting at 8:00 a.m.
Junior Breeding Heifer Show - Cattle Barn - All Day. Breeds include Beefmaster, Shorthorn, Red Angus, Charolais, Red Brangus, Santa Gertudis, Chianina and Angus.
Agrobotics Challenge - Morris Activity Center - 1 p.m.
Performance Horse Sale Exhibitions - Expo Hall - 10 a.m..
Ranch Gelding Stakes - Expo Hall - 2 p.m.
Texas Longhorns 101 – 1: 30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
X-POGO - Family Fair Area - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Swifty Swine – Family Fair Area – 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.
Agricadabra – Family Fair Area – 1:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Zoomagination –Family Fair Area – All Day
Chuck Wagon – Family Fair Area – Noon, 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
The Butterfly Encounter – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
Texas Zoo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
Little Buckaroo Farms – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day
Texas Wildlife Expo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
Cowboy Bootcamp – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day
LIVE MUSIC
Coors Cold River Saloon:
o Cactus Country Trio - 4 - 6 p.m.
o Mario Flores & The Soda Creek Band – 7 – 11 p.m.
Bud Light Cantina:
o Savannah Votion - 5 – 10 p.m.
Wine Garden
o Shaun Michael – 5 – 8 p.m.
Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:
o Sonic Radio – 5:30 – 7:15 p.m. / 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Tap Room:
o Braydon Zink - 6 - 9 p.m.
o William Brogan – 9 p.m. - Midnight
PRCA Rodeo with Goo Goo Dolls – 7:30 p.m.
GATES
Grounds Admission - 10 a.m.
Family Fair - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Shops at the Rodeo - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Carnival - 11 a.m.
