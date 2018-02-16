Rodeo

Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Friday, February 16, 2018

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer
SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today: 

  • Dollar Day- Presented by Huggies- Grounds admission, rides, hot dogs, popcorn and sodas in the carnival area are $1- All day starting at 8:00 a.m.

  • Junior Breeding Heifer Show - Cattle Barn - All Day. Breeds include Beefmaster, Shorthorn, Red Angus, Charolais, Red Brangus, Santa Gertudis, Chianina and Angus.

  • Agrobotics Challenge - Morris Activity Center - 1 p.m.

  • Performance Horse Sale Exhibitions - Expo Hall - 10 a.m..

  • Ranch Gelding Stakes - Expo Hall - 2 p.m.

  • Texas Longhorns 101 – 1: 30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

  • X-POGO - Family Fair Area - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

  • Swifty Swine – Family Fair Area – 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

  • Agricadabra – Family Fair Area – 1:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

  • Zoomagination –Family Fair Area – All Day

  • Chuck Wagon – Family Fair Area – Noon, 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

  • The Butterfly Encounter – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

  • Texas Zoo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

  • Little Buckaroo Farms – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day

  • Texas Wildlife Expo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

  • Cowboy Bootcamp – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day

LIVE MUSIC

  • Coors Cold River Saloon:
    o  Cactus Country Trio - 4 - 6 p.m.
    o  Mario Flores & The Soda Creek Band – 7 – 11 p.m.

  • Bud Light Cantina:
    o    Savannah Votion - 5 – 10 p.m.

  • Wine Garden
    o    Shaun Michael – 5 – 8 p.m.

  • Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:
    o    Sonic Radio – 5:30 – 7:15 p.m. / 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

  • Tap Room:
    o    Braydon Zink - 6 - 9 p.m.
    o    William Brogan – 9 p.m. - Midnight

  • PRCA Rodeo with Goo Goo Dolls – 7:30 p.m.

GATES

  • Grounds Admission - 10 a.m.

  • Family Fair - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

  • Shops at the Rodeo - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

  • Carnival - 11 a.m.

