Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Friday, February 22, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Junior Market Barrows (Group 2)- Swine Barn- 7 a.m.
- Junior Agricultural Mechanics Show Tractor Restoration- Swine Barn & Morris Activity Center - 7 a.m.
- Junior Market Steers- Cattle Barn & Morris Activity Center - 8 a.m.
- Quarter Horse Show- Expo Hall- 7 a.m.
- Paint Horse Show- Expo Hall- 7 a.m.
- All Breed Horse Show- Expo Hall- 9 a.m.
- Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
- Extreme Dogs- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.
- Amazing Archery- Texas Wildlife Expo Stage- Performances at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
- Bud Light Courtyard:
- DJ Hardbox & Santos “El Moyeto” – 5:45 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.
- Frontier Club:
- Rumor Town Featuring Jay Eric – 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Bud Light Food Court Pavilion
- Roger and Texas Rain – 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- The Strayhearts – 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Morgan Evans – 10 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
- Rodeo Cantina:
- Remedio – 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Los Chamacos- 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
- The Watering Hole:
- Jade Patek – 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Katy McKenzie – 8 p.m. – Midnight
- PRCA Prince Royce- 7:30 p.m.
GATES
- Grounds Admission – 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Family Fair - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Shops at the Rodeo – 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Carnival – 11 a.m.
TICKET PRICING:
- Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):
Adult - $10
Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5
Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5
Children (2 years old and under) - FREE
Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25
Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.
- PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20
