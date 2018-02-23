Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Friday, February 23, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today:

Click HERE for KSAT's special rodeo section!

Junior Market Steer Show – Cattle Barn – breeds today will be Black Cross and Other Cross– 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Junior Ag Mechanics & Tractor Restoration- Swine Barn & Morris Activity Center- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Junior Market Poultry Auction- Auction Barn – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m

Junior Market Swine Auction – Auction Barn – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m

Quarter Horse Show – Horse Show Arena – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Paint Horse Show – Horse Show Arena – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All Breed Horse Show – Horse Show Arena - 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dollar Day - Presented by Huggies- Grounds admission, rides, hot dogs, popcorn and sodas in the carnival area are $1- All day starting at 8:00 a.m.

Chicago Boyz- Little Buckaroo Farms- performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.