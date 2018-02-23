Rodeo

Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Friday, February 23, 2018

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer
SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today: 

  • Junior Market Steer Show – Cattle Barn – breeds today will be Black Cross and Other Cross– 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Junior Ag Mechanics & Tractor Restoration- Swine Barn & Morris Activity Center- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Junior Market Poultry Auction- Auction Barn – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m

  • Junior Market Swine Auction – Auction Barn – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m

  • Quarter Horse Show – Horse Show Arena – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Paint Horse Show – Horse Show Arena – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • All Breed Horse Show – Horse Show Arena - 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Dollar Day - Presented by Huggies- Grounds admission, rides, hot dogs, popcorn and sodas in the carnival area are $1- All day starting at 8:00 a.m.

  • Chicago Boyz- Little Buckaroo Farms- performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

  • Zoomagination- Texas Wildlife Expo area- a live animal program featuring porcupines, macaws, tortoises, falcons, owls, and snakes- special show times at 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

  • Coors Cold River Saloon:
  • o    Chrissy Phillips – 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
    o    Bret Mullins – 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Bud Light Cantina:
    o    Chente Barerra – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. 
  • Wine Garden:
    o    Steel Blossoms- 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Tap Room Performers:
    o    Mario Moreno – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
    o    Chrissy Phillips – 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
  • Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:
    o    Rick Reyna Band- 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
  • PRCA Rodeo w/ Foreigner – 7:30 p.m.

GATES

  • Grounds Admission- 8:00 a.m.

  • Family Fair- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

  • Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

  • Carnival- 11:00 a.m.

