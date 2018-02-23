Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Friday, February 23, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today:
Junior Market Steer Show – Cattle Barn – breeds today will be Black Cross and Other Cross– 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Junior Ag Mechanics & Tractor Restoration- Swine Barn & Morris Activity Center- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Junior Market Poultry Auction- Auction Barn – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m
Junior Market Swine Auction – Auction Barn – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m
Quarter Horse Show – Horse Show Arena – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Paint Horse Show – Horse Show Arena – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
All Breed Horse Show – Horse Show Arena - 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Dollar Day - Presented by Huggies- Grounds admission, rides, hot dogs, popcorn and sodas in the carnival area are $1- All day starting at 8:00 a.m.
Chicago Boyz- Little Buckaroo Farms- performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Zoomagination- Texas Wildlife Expo area- a live animal program featuring porcupines, macaws, tortoises, falcons, owls, and snakes- special show times at 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
- Coors Cold River Saloon:
- o Chrissy Phillips – 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
o Bret Mullins – 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Bud Light Cantina:
o Chente Barerra – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Wine Garden:
o Steel Blossoms- 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Tap Room Performers:
o Mario Moreno – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
o Chrissy Phillips – 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:
o Rick Reyna Band- 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
- PRCA Rodeo w/ Foreigner – 7:30 p.m.
GATES
Grounds Admission- 8:00 a.m.
Family Fair- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Carnival- 11:00 a.m.
