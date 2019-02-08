Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Friday, February 8, 2019

Friday is Dollar Day at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. That means people can get admission to the grounds for $1 until 6 p.m. Carnival rides and select food items are also $1 all day.
Highlights for Friday, Feb. 8:
- 7:00 a.m. Junior Purebred Gilts Show - Swine Barn
- 8:00 a.m. NCHA Cutting Competition - Expo Hall
- 8:00 a.m. Open Breeding Beef Cattle Show - Cattle Barn
- 9:00 a.m. Dairy Judging Contest - Cattle Barn
- 11:29 a.m. Swifty Swine Pig Races - Rodeo Fairgrounds
- 12:59 p.m. Zoomagination - live animal program featuring porcupines, macaws, tortoises, falcons, owls, and snakes - Texas Wildlife Expo
- 1:30 p.m. Swifty Swine Pig Races - Rodeo Fairgrounds
- 2:00 p.m. Trickline Collective Professional Slackline Show - Rodeo Fairgrounds
- 7:30 p.m. PRCA Rodeo with 30 Special
Live Music:
- 4:00 p.m. Cody Wayne at the Watering Hole
- 4:30 p.m. Madelyn Victoria at the Bud Light Food Court Pavilion
- 5:00 p.m. Stevie D. at the Rodeo Cantina
- 5:45 p.m. Code Blue at Bud LIght Courtyard
- 6:00 p.m. Thom Sheppard at the Watering Hole
- 6:30 p.m. Five Card Draw Band at Bud Light Food Court Pavilion
- 8:00 p.m. Braydon Zink at The Watering Hole
- 8:30 p.m. John Christopher Way at the Frontier Club
- 9:00 p.m. Chente Barrera at Rodeo Cantina
- 9:30 p.m. Braydon Zink
- 10:00 p.m. Clay Hollis & Vanessa Lynn Bird at Bud LIght Food Court Pavilion
- 11:00 p.m. Braydon Zink at the Watering Hole
GATE TIMES:
Grounds Admission- 8:00 a.m.
Family Fair- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Carnival- 11:00 a.m.
TICKET PRICING:
- Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):
Adult - $10.00
Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5.00
Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5.00
Children (2 years old and under) - FREE
Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25.00
Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID
- PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20
