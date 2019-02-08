Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Friday, February 8, 2019

Friday is Dollar Day at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. That means people can get admission to the grounds for $1 until 6 p.m. Carnival rides and select food items are also $1 all day.

Highlights for Friday, Feb. 8:

7:00 a.m. Junior Purebred Gilts Show - Swine Barn

8:00 a.m. NCHA Cutting Competition - Expo Hall

8:00 a.m. Open Breeding Beef Cattle Show - Cattle Barn

9:00 a.m. Dairy Judging Contest - Cattle Barn

11:29 a.m. Swifty Swine Pig Races - Rodeo Fairgrounds

12:59 p.m. Zoomagination - live animal program featuring porcupines, macaws, tortoises, falcons, owls, and snakes - Texas Wildlife Expo

1:30 p.m. Swifty Swine Pig Races - Rodeo Fairgrounds

2:00 p.m. Trickline Collective Professional Slackline Show - Rodeo Fairgrounds

7:30 p.m. PRCA Rodeo with 30 Special

Live Music:

4:00 p.m. Cody Wayne at the Watering Hole

4:30 p.m. Madelyn Victoria at the Bud Light Food Court Pavilion

5:00 p.m. Stevie D. at the Rodeo Cantina

5:45 p.m. Code Blue at Bud LIght Courtyard

6:00 p.m. Thom Sheppard at the Watering Hole

6:30 p.m. Five Card Draw Band at Bud Light Food Court Pavilion

8:00 p.m. Braydon Zink at The Watering Hole

8:30 p.m. John Christopher Way at the Frontier Club

9:00 p.m. Chente Barrera at Rodeo Cantina

9:30 p.m. Braydon Zink

10:00 p.m. Clay Hollis & Vanessa Lynn Bird at Bud LIght Food Court Pavilion

11:00 p.m. Braydon Zink at the Watering Hole

GATE TIMES:

Grounds Admission- 8:00 a.m.

Family Fair- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Carnival- 11:00 a.m.

TICKET PRICING:

Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10.00

Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5.00

Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5.00

Children (2 years old and under) - FREE

Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25.00

Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID

PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20

