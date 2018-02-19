Rodeo

Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Monday, February 19, 2018

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer
Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today: 

  • Junior Market Swine Show- Swine Barn- breeds include Duroc, Poland China, and Dark Crossbred

  • Youth Rodeo- Horse Show Arena- 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

  • Horse Judging – Horse Show Arena – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Dollar Day- Presented by Huggies- grounds admission, rides, hot dogs, popcorn and sodas in the carnival area are $1- All day starting at 8:00 a.m.

  • XPOGO Stunt Team- Little Buckaroo Farms- performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

  • Zoomagination – Family Fair Area - Special show times at 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.

  • Swifty Swine – Family Fair – 11 am, 1, 3, 5 & 7 p.m.

  • Agricadabra – Family Fair Area – 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 & 7:30

  • KR Wood Chuck Wagon – Chuck Wagon – All Day

  • The Butterfly Encounter – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

  • Texas Zoo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

  • Texas Longhorns 101 – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

  • Little Buckaroo Farms – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day

  • Texas Wildlife Expo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

LIVE MUSIC

  • Coors Cold River Saloon:
    o    Hill Country Revival- Noon – 4 p.m.
    o    Jeremy Richards Band – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

  • Bud Light Cantina:
    o    Ray Gonzales – Noon – 4 p.m.
    o    Magnifico 7 – 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

  • Tap Room Performers:
    o    Austin Gilliam – 3 – 6 p.m.
    o    Wilkes Country Deeds – 6 – 9 p.m.

  • Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:
    o    The Powell Brothers- 6 – 6:45 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

  • PRCA Rodeo w/ Brad Paisley – 7:00 p.m

GATES

  • Grounds Admission- 10:00 a.m.

  • Family Fair- 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

  • Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

  • Carnival- 4 p.m.

