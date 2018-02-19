Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Monday, February 19, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today:
Junior Market Swine Show- Swine Barn- breeds include Duroc, Poland China, and Dark Crossbred
Youth Rodeo- Horse Show Arena- 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Horse Judging – Horse Show Arena – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Dollar Day- Presented by Huggies- grounds admission, rides, hot dogs, popcorn and sodas in the carnival area are $1- All day starting at 8:00 a.m.
XPOGO Stunt Team- Little Buckaroo Farms- performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Zoomagination – Family Fair Area - Special show times at 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.
Swifty Swine – Family Fair – 11 am, 1, 3, 5 & 7 p.m.
Agricadabra – Family Fair Area – 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 & 7:30
KR Wood Chuck Wagon – Chuck Wagon – All Day
The Butterfly Encounter – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
Texas Zoo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
Texas Longhorns 101 – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
Little Buckaroo Farms – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day
Texas Wildlife Expo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
LIVE MUSIC
Coors Cold River Saloon:
o Hill Country Revival- Noon – 4 p.m.
o Jeremy Richards Band – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Bud Light Cantina:
o Ray Gonzales – Noon – 4 p.m.
o Magnifico 7 – 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Tap Room Performers:
o Austin Gilliam – 3 – 6 p.m.
o Wilkes Country Deeds – 6 – 9 p.m.
Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:
o The Powell Brothers- 6 – 6:45 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
PRCA Rodeo w/ Brad Paisley – 7:00 p.m
GATES
Grounds Admission- 10:00 a.m.
Family Fair- 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Carnival- 4 p.m.
