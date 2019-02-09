Rodeo

Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 9.


Check out the Rodeo Section on KSAT.com.

More Headlines

Highlights:

·       Open Purebred Gilts - Swine Barn- All Day.

·       Open Beef Cattle – Cattle Barn – 8:00 a.m. – Haltered TX Longhorn, Mini-Hereford

·       NCHA Cutting Horse Show - Horse Show Arena - All Day

·       Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

·       Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00pm and 7:00 p.m.

·       Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

·       Trickline Collective- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.  

·       Amazing Archery- Texas Wildlife Expo Stage- Performances at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Live Music:

·       Bud Light Courtyard:

·       Rachel Laven – 11:00 a.m. & 3:45 p.m.

·       Bret Mullins Band – 5:45 p.pm. & 310:30 p.m.

·       Frontier Club:

·       Five Card Draw Band – 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

·       Bud Light Food Court Pavilion:

·       Kristina Sarro – 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

·       Rodeo Cantina:

·       Conjunto Cats – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

·       Rio Jordan – 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

·       La Tropa F – 9:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

·       The Watering Hole:

·       Steel Blossoms: - 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

·       Jade Patek- 8:00 p.m. - Midnight

·       PRCA Martina McBride  - 1:00 p.m.

·       PRCA Trace Adkins- 7:30 p.m.

GATE TIMES:

·       Fairgrounds Admission – 8 a.m.

·       Family Fair – 10 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

·       Shops at the Rodeo – 10 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

·       Carnival – 11 a.m.

TICKET PRICING:

  • Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10
Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5
Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5
Children (2 years old and under) - FREE 
Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25
Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID. 

  • PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket  - Starts at $20

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.