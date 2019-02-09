Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 9.



Highlights:

· Open Purebred Gilts - Swine Barn- All Day.

· Open Beef Cattle – Cattle Barn – 8:00 a.m. – Haltered TX Longhorn, Mini-Hereford

· NCHA Cutting Horse Show - Horse Show Arena - All Day

· Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

· Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00pm and 7:00 p.m.

· Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

· Trickline Collective- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.

· Amazing Archery- Texas Wildlife Expo Stage- Performances at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Live Music:

· Bud Light Courtyard:

· Rachel Laven – 11:00 a.m. & 3:45 p.m.

· Bret Mullins Band – 5:45 p.pm. & 310:30 p.m.

· Frontier Club:

· Five Card Draw Band – 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

· Bud Light Food Court Pavilion:

· Kristina Sarro – 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

· Rodeo Cantina:

· Conjunto Cats – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

· Rio Jordan – 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

· La Tropa F – 9:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

· The Watering Hole:

· Steel Blossoms: - 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

· Jade Patek- 8:00 p.m. - Midnight

· PRCA Martina McBride - 1:00 p.m.

· PRCA Trace Adkins- 7:30 p.m.

GATE TIMES:

· Fairgrounds Admission – 8 a.m.

· Family Fair – 10 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

· Shops at the Rodeo – 10 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

· Carnival – 11 a.m.

TICKET PRICING:

Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10

Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5

Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5

Children (2 years old and under) - FREE

Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25

Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.

PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20

