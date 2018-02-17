Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Saturday, February 17, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today:

Ag Science Fair – Cattle Barn – 9 a.m.

Landscape Skillathon – Cattle Barn – 10 a.m.

Consumer Decision Making Contest – Cattle Barn – 9 a.m.

Ranch Gelding Stakes – Horse Show Arena – 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Performance Horse Sale - Auction Barn – 10 a.m.

Ranch Gelding Sale – Auction Barn – 10 a.m.

Team Roping – Horse Show Arena – 5 p.m.

XPOGO Stunt Team- Family Fair Area - performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Chuck Wagon – Chuck Wagon – special showings at 12 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Swifty Swine – Family Fair Area – 1, 3, 5, 7, & 9 p.m.

Agricadabra – Family Fair Area – 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Zoomagination – Family Fair Area – 12:30, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

The Butterfly Encounter – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

Texas Zoo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

Texas Longhorns 101 – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

Little Buckaroo Farms – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day

LIVE MUSIC

Coors Cold River Saloon:

Cody Ray Henry – 4 – 6 p.m.

The Powell Brothers – 7 – 11 p.m.

Bud Light Cantina:

Miguel Hernandez – Noon – 4 p.m.

Chente Barerra – 5 – 10 p.m.

Wine Garden:

Shaun Michael – Noon – 3 p.m. & 5 – 8 p.m.

Tap Room Performers:

Cooper Greenburg – 3 – 6 p.m.

Bradley Banning – 6 – 9 p.m.

Bobby Marquez – 9 p.m. – Midnight

Courtyard – Bud Light Stage

Lush - 6 – 7:15 p.m. & 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Jeremy Richards Band – 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. & 4 – 5:30 p.m.

PRCA Rodeo w/ Luke Combs – 1 p.m.

PRCA Rodeo w/ J Balvin – 7 p.m.

GATES

Grounds Admission- 8:00 a.m.

Family Fair- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Carnival- 11:00 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

The main lanes of I-10 at Foster Road will be closed all weekend. The closure will start at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. TxDOT said the lanes will reopen no later than 5 a.m. Monday morning. Traffic will exit foster road, continue along the frontage road and re-enter at the next available ramp. Crews will be reconfiguring the new ramp located at the intersection of Woodlake. Consider using Loop 1604 North to I-35 South to get to the rodeo.

