Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Saturday, February 17, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today:
Click HERE for KSAT's special rodeo section!
- Ag Science Fair – Cattle Barn – 9 a.m.
- Landscape Skillathon – Cattle Barn – 10 a.m.
- Consumer Decision Making Contest – Cattle Barn – 9 a.m.
- Ranch Gelding Stakes – Horse Show Arena – 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Performance Horse Sale - Auction Barn – 10 a.m.
- Ranch Gelding Sale – Auction Barn – 10 a.m.
- Team Roping – Horse Show Arena – 5 p.m.
- XPOGO Stunt Team- Family Fair Area - performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Chuck Wagon – Chuck Wagon – special showings at 12 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
- Swifty Swine – Family Fair Area – 1, 3, 5, 7, & 9 p.m.
- Agricadabra – Family Fair Area – 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.
- Zoomagination – Family Fair Area – 12:30, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.
- The Butterfly Encounter – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
- Texas Zoo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
- Texas Longhorns 101 – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
- Little Buckaroo Farms – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day
LIVE MUSIC
Coors Cold River Saloon:
- Cody Ray Henry – 4 – 6 p.m.
- The Powell Brothers – 7 – 11 p.m.
Bud Light Cantina:
- Miguel Hernandez – Noon – 4 p.m.
- Chente Barerra – 5 – 10 p.m.
Wine Garden:
- Shaun Michael – Noon – 3 p.m. & 5 – 8 p.m.
Tap Room Performers:
- Cooper Greenburg – 3 – 6 p.m.
- Bradley Banning – 6 – 9 p.m.
- Bobby Marquez – 9 p.m. – Midnight
Courtyard – Bud Light Stage
- Lush - 6 – 7:15 p.m. & 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
- Jeremy Richards Band – 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. & 4 – 5:30 p.m.
- PRCA Rodeo w/ Luke Combs – 1 p.m.
- PRCA Rodeo w/ J Balvin – 7 p.m.
GATES
- Grounds Admission- 8:00 a.m.
- Family Fair- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- Carnival- 11:00 a.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT:
The main lanes of I-10 at Foster Road will be closed all weekend. The closure will start at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. TxDOT said the lanes will reopen no later than 5 a.m. Monday morning. Traffic will exit foster road, continue along the frontage road and re-enter at the next available ramp. Crews will be reconfiguring the new ramp located at the intersection of Woodlake. Consider using Loop 1604 North to I-35 South to get to the rodeo.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.