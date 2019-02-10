Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Sunday, Feb. 10.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Junior & Open Boer Goats - Morris Activity Center - All Day

- Morris Activity Center - All Day Open Beef Cattle – Cattle Barn – 8:00 a.m. – Brahman, Beefmaster, Santa Gertrudis, Simmental

– Cattle Barn – 8:00 a.m. – Brahman, Beefmaster, Santa Gertrudis, Simmental Collegiate Rodeo - Horse Show Arena – 10 a.m.

- Horse Show Arena – 10 a.m. Agricadabra - Located in the Little Buckaroo Farms - Performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

- Located in the Little Buckaroo Farms - Performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00pm and 7:00 p.m.

- Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00pm and 7:00 p.m. Swifty Swine Pig Races - Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Trickline - Collective- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.

- Collective- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. Amazing Archery - Texas Wildlife Expo Stage- Performances at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.



LIVE MUSIC

Bud Light Courtyard:

LUSH – 11:00 a.m. & 3:45 p.m.

Bud Light Food Court Pavilion:

Wayward Bound – 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

– 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. Texas Unlimited Band – 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Rodeo Cantina:

Grupo Rompe - 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Los Escorpiones Del Norte - 5:00 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

The Watering Hole:

Mark Odom - 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Juan Cabera - 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

- 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Small Town Habit - 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

- 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Why Don’t We - 1:00 p.m.

GATES

Grounds Admission – 8 a.m.

Family Fair – 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Shops at the Rodeo – 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Carnival – 11 a.m.

TICKET PRICING:

Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10

Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5

Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5

Children (2 years old and under) - FREE

Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25

Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.

PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20

