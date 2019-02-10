Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Sunday, Feb. 10.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Junior & Open Boer Goats - Morris Activity Center - All Day
- Open Beef Cattle – Cattle Barn – 8:00 a.m. – Brahman, Beefmaster, Santa Gertrudis, Simmental
- Collegiate Rodeo - Horse Show Arena – 10 a.m.
- Agricadabra - Located in the Little Buckaroo Farms - Performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00pm and 7:00 p.m.
- Swifty Swine Pig Races - Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
- Trickline - Collective- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.
- Amazing Archery - Texas Wildlife Expo Stage- Performances at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Bud Light Courtyard:
- LUSH – 11:00 a.m. & 3:45 p.m.
Bud Light Food Court Pavilion:
- Wayward Bound – 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.
- Texas Unlimited Band – 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Rodeo Cantina:
- Grupo Rompe - 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Los Escorpiones Del Norte - 5:00 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.
The Watering Hole:
- Mark Odom - 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Juan Cabera - 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Small Town Habit - 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Why Don’t We - 1:00 p.m.
GATES
Grounds Admission – 8 a.m.
Family Fair – 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Shops at the Rodeo – 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Carnival – 11 a.m.
TICKET PRICING:
- Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):
Adult - $10
Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5
Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5
Children (2 years old and under) - FREE
Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25
Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.
- PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20
