Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Thursday, Feb. 14.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Junior Breeding Heifers- Cattle Barn- 8 a.m.
- Junior Market Lambs – Morris Activity Center – 8 a.m.
- Ranch Sorting - Horse Show Arena – All Day
- Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
- Off Axis Stunt Show- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
- Bud Light Courtyard:
- Smoke Wagon – 6 & 10:15 p.m.
- Frontier Club:
- Jimmy Richards Band – 8:30 pm.-12:30 p.m.
- Bud Light Food Court Pavilion
- JR Hererra – 4:30p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Kimberly Dunn – 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Logan Henderson/Chris Cab – 10 p.m. – 11:30 p.m
- Rodeo Cantina:
- City View – 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Ram Herrera- 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
- The Watering Hole:
- Katy McKenzie: - 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Walt Wilkins: - 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- John Eustrom: - 8 p.m. – Midnight
- PRCA Alabama- 7 p.m.
GATES
Grounds Admission – 8 a.m.
Family Fair – 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Shops at the Rodeo – Noon - 10 p.m.
Carnival – 4 p.m.
TICKET PRICING:
- Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):
Adult - $10
Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5
Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5
Children (2 years old and under) - FREE
Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25
Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.
- PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20
