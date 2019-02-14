Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Thursday, Feb. 14.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Junior Breeding Heifers- Cattle Barn- 8 a.m.

Junior Market Lambs – Morris Activity Center – 8 a.m.

Ranch Sorting - Horse Show Arena – All Day

Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Off Axis Stunt Show- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Bud Light Courtyard: Smoke Wagon – 6 & 10:15 p.m.

Frontier Club: Jimmy Richards Band – 8:30 pm.-12:30 p.m.

Bud Light Food Court Pavilion JR Hererra – 4:30p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Kimberly Dunn – 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Logan Henderson/Chris Cab – 10 p.m. – 11:30 p.m

Rodeo Cantina: City View – 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Ram Herrera- 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

The Watering Hole: Katy McKenzie: - 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Walt Wilkins: - 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. John Eustrom: - 8 p.m. – Midnight

PRCA Alabama- 7 p.m.

GATES

Grounds Admission – 8 a.m.

Family Fair – 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Shops at the Rodeo – Noon - 10 p.m.

Carnival – 4 p.m.

TICKET PRICING:

Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10

Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5

Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5

Children (2 years old and under) - FREE

Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25

Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.

PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20

