Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Thursday, February 15, 2018

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today: 

  • Junior Market Goats – Swine Barn – Divisions III & IV –9 a.m.
  • Junior Market Lamb Show – Morris Activity Center – medium wool breeds – 8 a.m.
  • Junior Breeding Heifers- Cattle Barn – breeds today are Hereford, ORB, Brahman, Maine-Anjou, Simbrah, Limousin, Brangus, ARB, Simmental – 8 a.m.
  • Meat Science Skillathon- Auction Barn – 2 p.m.
  • Ranch Sorting- Horse Show Arena – 8 a.m.
  • College Day- complimentary grounds admission for anyone with a valid college ID
  • XPOGO Stunt Team – Family Fair Area - performances at 2, 4, 6 & 8 p.m.
  • Swifty Swine – Family Fair Area – 1, 3, 5, 7 & 9 p.m.
  • Agricadabra – Little Buckaroo Farms – Performances at 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.
  • Zoomagination – Family Fair Area – 12:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.
  • Chuck Wagon – Family Fair Area – Noon, 5 & 7:30 p.m.
  • The Butterfly Encounter – Texas Wildlife Expo – 2:30, 4:30 & 7 p.m.
  • Texas Zoo – Family Fair Area – 3, 5:30 & 8 p.m.
  • Texas Longhorns 101 – 1:30, 3:30 & 6:30 p.m.
  • Buckaroo Farms Presentation – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day
  • Texas Wildlife Expo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

LIVE MUSIC

Coors Cold River Saloon:

  • Jeff Jacobs – 4 – 6 p.m.
  • Braydon Zink – 7 – 11 p.m.

Bud Light Cantina:

  • Grupo Vida – 5 – 10 p.m.

Wine Garden

  • Faith Jacobs & Bryan Maynard – 5 – 8 p.m.

Tap Room Performers:

  • Jade Marie Patek – 6 – 9 p.m.
  • Mario Moreno – 9 – Midnight

Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:

  • Billy Hansen & the Lone Stranglers- 6 – 6:45 & 10:30 – 12:30 a.m.
  • PRCA Rodeo w/ Alan Jackson – 7 p.m.

GATES

  • Grounds Admission- 8:00 a.m.
  • Family Fair- 10:00 - 10:00 p.m.
  • Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 - 8:00 p.m.
  • Carnival- 11:00 a.m.

