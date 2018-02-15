Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Thursday, February 15, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today:
- Junior Market Goats – Swine Barn – Divisions III & IV –9 a.m.
- Junior Market Lamb Show – Morris Activity Center – medium wool breeds – 8 a.m.
- Junior Breeding Heifers- Cattle Barn – breeds today are Hereford, ORB, Brahman, Maine-Anjou, Simbrah, Limousin, Brangus, ARB, Simmental – 8 a.m.
- Meat Science Skillathon- Auction Barn – 2 p.m.
- Ranch Sorting- Horse Show Arena – 8 a.m.
- College Day- complimentary grounds admission for anyone with a valid college ID
- XPOGO Stunt Team – Family Fair Area - performances at 2, 4, 6 & 8 p.m.
- Swifty Swine – Family Fair Area – 1, 3, 5, 7 & 9 p.m.
- Agricadabra – Little Buckaroo Farms – Performances at 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.
- Zoomagination – Family Fair Area – 12:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.
- Chuck Wagon – Family Fair Area – Noon, 5 & 7:30 p.m.
- The Butterfly Encounter – Texas Wildlife Expo – 2:30, 4:30 & 7 p.m.
- Texas Zoo – Family Fair Area – 3, 5:30 & 8 p.m.
- Texas Longhorns 101 – 1:30, 3:30 & 6:30 p.m.
- Buckaroo Farms Presentation – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day
- Texas Wildlife Expo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
LIVE MUSIC
Coors Cold River Saloon:
- Jeff Jacobs – 4 – 6 p.m.
- Braydon Zink – 7 – 11 p.m.
Bud Light Cantina:
- Grupo Vida – 5 – 10 p.m.
Wine Garden
- Faith Jacobs & Bryan Maynard – 5 – 8 p.m.
Tap Room Performers:
- Jade Marie Patek – 6 – 9 p.m.
- Mario Moreno – 9 – Midnight
Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:
- Billy Hansen & the Lone Stranglers- 6 – 6:45 & 10:30 – 12:30 a.m.
- PRCA Rodeo w/ Alan Jackson – 7 p.m.
GATES
- Grounds Admission- 8:00 a.m.
- Family Fair- 10:00 - 10:00 p.m.
- Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 - 8:00 p.m.
- Carnival- 11:00 a.m.
