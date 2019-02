Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Thursday, February 21, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Junior Market Barrows (Group 2)- Swine Barn- 7 a.m.

Junior Market Steers- Cattle Barn- 8:00 a.m.

Junior Turkey Hens – Morris Activity Center- 9 a.m.

Junior Turkey Toms – Morris Activity Center- 1 p.m.

Youth Rodeo- Expo Hall- 9 a.m.

Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Extreme Dogs- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Amazing Archery- Texas Wildlife Expo Stage- Performances at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Bud Light Courtyard: Knotty Grove – 6:00 p.m. & 10:15 p.m.

Frontier Club: Rick Reyna Band – 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Bud Light Food Court Pavilion Cody Wayne – 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Mario Flores & The Soda Creek Band – 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Rodeo Cantina: La Calma – 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. David Farias – 9:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

The Watering Hole: Bobby Joe Harlow – 4:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. Clint Bracher – 8:00 p.m. - Midnight

PRCA Sam Hagar & The Circle- 7:00 p.m.

GATES

Grounds Admission – 8 a.m.

Family Fair - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Shops at the Rodeo – 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Carnival – 4 p.m.

TICKET PRICING:

Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10

Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5

Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5

Children (2 years old and under) - FREE

Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25

Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.

PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20

