Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Thursday, February 21, 2019

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Junior Market Barrows (Group 2)- Swine Barn- 7 a.m.
  • Junior Market Steers- Cattle Barn- 8:00 a.m.
  • Junior Turkey Hens – Morris Activity Center- 9 a.m.
  • Junior Turkey Toms – Morris Activity Center- 1 p.m.
  • Youth Rodeo- Expo Hall- 9 a.m.
  • Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. 
  • Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. 
  • Extreme Dogs- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.  
  • Amazing Archery- Texas Wildlife Expo Stage- Performances at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

  • Bud Light Courtyard:
    • Knotty Grove – 6:00 p.m. & 10:15 p.m.
  • Frontier Club:
    • Rick Reyna Band – 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Bud Light Food Court Pavilion
    • Cody Wayne – 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
    • Mario Flores & The Soda Creek Band – 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Rodeo Cantina:
    • La Calma – 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
    • David Farias – 9:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
  • The Watering Hole:
    • Bobby Joe Harlow – 4:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
    • Clint Bracher – 8:00 p.m. - Midnight
  • PRCA Sam Hagar & The Circle- 7:00 p.m.

GATES

  • Grounds Admission – 8 a.m.
  • Family Fair - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Shops at the Rodeo – 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Carnival – 4 p.m.

TICKET PRICING:

  • Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10
Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5
Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5
Children (2 years old and under) - FREE 
Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25
Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID. 

  • PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket  - Starts at $20

