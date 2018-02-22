Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Thursday, February 22, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today:
Click HERE for KSAT's special rodeo section!
More Headlines
College Day - Complimentary grounds admission for anyone with a valid college ID.
Junior Market Swine Show - Swine Barn – All Day
Junior Market Steer Show – Cattle Barn – All Day
Junior Turkey Hens – Morris Activity Center – 9 a.m. – Noon
Junior Turkey Toms – Morris Activity Center – 1 - 5 p.m.
Junior Market Goat Auction – Auction Barn – 1 p.m.
Junior Market Lamb Auction – Auction Barn – 5 p.m.
Youth Rodeo – Expo Hall – 8 a.m.
Chicago Boyz - Family Fair Area - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Zoomagination – Family Fair Area – All Day
Swifty Swine – Family Fair – 11 am, 1, 3, 5 & 7 p.m.
Agricadabra – Family Fair Area – 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.
Chuck Wagon – Chuck Wagon – All Day
The Butterfly Encounter – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
Texas Zoo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
Texas Longhorns 101 – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
Little Buckaroo Farms – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day
Texas Wildlife Expo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
Innovation Station – Family Fair Area – All Day
LIVE MUSIC
- Coors Cold River Saloon:
o Mario Moreno – 4 – 6 p.m.
o Jesse Stratton – 7 – 11 p.m.
- Bud Light Cantina:
o Cojunto Cats – 5 –10 p.m.
- Wine Garden:
o Faith Jacobs & Bryan Maynard – 5 – 8 p.m.
- Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:
o Jake Wellington – 6 – 6:45 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
- Tap Room:
o JR Herrera – 6 – 9 p.m.
o Allan Hendrickson – 9 p.m. - Midnight
- PRCA Rodeo with Cody Johnson – 7 p.m.
GATES
Grounds Admission – 10 a.m.
Family Fair - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Shops at the Rodeo - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Carnival – 4 p.m.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.