Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Thursday, February 22, 2018

Thursday, February 22, 2018

Ben Spicer
SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today: 

  • College Day - Complimentary grounds admission for anyone with a valid college ID.

  • Junior Market Swine Show - Swine Barn – All Day

  • Junior Market Steer Show – Cattle Barn – All Day

  • Junior Turkey Hens – Morris Activity Center – 9 a.m. – Noon

  • Junior Turkey Toms – Morris Activity Center – 1 - 5 p.m.

  • Junior Market Goat Auction – Auction Barn – 1 p.m.

  • Junior Market Lamb Auction – Auction Barn – 5 p.m.

  • Youth Rodeo – Expo Hall – 8 a.m. 

  • Chicago Boyz - Family Fair Area - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

  • Zoomagination – Family Fair Area – All Day

  • Swifty Swine – Family Fair – 11 am, 1, 3, 5 & 7 p.m.

  • Agricadabra – Family Fair Area – 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.

  • Chuck Wagon – Chuck Wagon – All Day

  • The Butterfly Encounter – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

  • Texas Zoo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

  • Texas Longhorns 101 – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

  • Little Buckaroo Farms – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day

  • Texas Wildlife Expo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

  • Innovation Station – Family Fair Area – All Day

LIVE MUSIC

  • Coors Cold River Saloon:
    o    Mario Moreno – 4 – 6 p.m.
    o    Jesse Stratton – 7 – 11 p.m.
  •     Bud Light Cantina:
    o    Cojunto Cats – 5 –10 p.m.
  •     Wine Garden:
    o    Faith Jacobs & Bryan Maynard – 5 – 8 p.m.
  •     Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:
    o    Jake Wellington – 6 – 6:45 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
  •     Tap Room:
    o    JR Herrera – 6 – 9 p.m.
    o    Allan Hendrickson – 9 p.m. - Midnight
  •     PRCA Rodeo with Cody Johnson – 7 p.m.

GATES

  • Grounds Admission – 10 a.m.

  • Family Fair - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

  • Shops at the Rodeo - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

  • Carnival – 4 p.m. 

