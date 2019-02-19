Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Tuesday, February 19, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Junior Commercial Steers- Auction Barn- 7:30 a.m.

Youth Rodeo – Expo Hall– All Day

Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 3 p.m., 5 pm and 7 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Extreme Dogs- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Texas Longhorns 101- Texas Wildlife Expo- 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Bud Light Courtyard: Jake Worthington – 6 p.m.. & 10:15 p.m.

Bud Light Food Court Pavilion LUSH – 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Rodeo Cantina: Grupo Rompe – 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The Watering Hole: Bobby Marquez: - 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

PRCA Jon Pardi- 7 p.m.

GATES

Grounds Admission – 8 a.m.

Family Fair - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Shops at the Rodeo – 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Carnival – 4 p.m.

TICKET PRICING:

Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10

Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5

Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5

Children (2 years old and under) - FREE

Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25

Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.

PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20

