Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Tuesday, February 20, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today:
Commercial Steer Presentations - Auction Barn – 7:30 a.m.
Youth Rodeo – Expo Hall - 8 a.m.
Zoomagination – Family Fair Area – 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Boyz - Family Fair Area - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Zoomagination – Family Fair Area - Special show times at 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.
Swifty Swine – Family Fair – 11 am, 1, 3, 5 & 7 p.m.
Agricadabra – Family Fair Area – 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 & 7:30
Chuck Wagon – Chuck Wagon – All Day
The Butterfly Encounter – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
Texas Zoo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
Texas Longhorns 101 – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
Little Buckaroo Farms – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day
Texas Wildlife Expo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day
LIVE MUSIC
- Coors Cold River Saloon:
o Bobby Joe Harlow – 5 – 9 p.m.
- Bud Light Cantina:
o Hunter Chavez – 5 – 9:30 p.m.
- Tap Room:
o John Eustrom – 6 – 9 p.m.
- Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:
o Katy McKenzie – 6 – 6:45 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
- PRCA Rodeo with Brad Paisley – 7 p.m.
GATES
Grounds Admission- 10:00 a.m.
Family Fair- 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Carnival- 4 p.m.
