Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Tuesday, February 20, 2018

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer
SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today: 

  • Commercial Steer Presentations - Auction Barn – 7:30 a.m.

  • Youth Rodeo – Expo Hall - 8 a.m.

  • Zoomagination – Family Fair Area – 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

  • Chicago Boyz - Family Fair Area - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

  • Zoomagination – Family Fair Area - Special show times at 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.

  • Swifty Swine – Family Fair – 11 am, 1, 3, 5 & 7 p.m.

  • Agricadabra – Family Fair Area – 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 & 7:30

  • Chuck Wagon – Chuck Wagon – All Day

  • The Butterfly Encounter – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

  • Texas Zoo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

  • Texas Longhorns 101 – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

  • Little Buckaroo Farms – Little Buckaroo Farms – All Day

  • Texas Wildlife Expo – Texas Wildlife Expo – All Day

LIVE MUSIC

  • Coors Cold River Saloon:

o    Bobby Joe Harlow – 5 – 9 p.m.

  • Bud Light Cantina:

o    Hunter Chavez – 5 – 9:30 p.m.

  • Tap Room:

o    John Eustrom – 6 – 9 p.m.

  • Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:

o    Katy McKenzie – 6 – 6:45 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

  • PRCA Rodeo with Brad Paisley – 7 p.m.

GATES

  • Grounds Admission- 10:00 a.m.

  • Family Fair- 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

  • Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

  • Carnival- 4 p.m.

