Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Simbrah/ Simmental Super Bowl- Cattle Barn- 8 a.m.

Junior Market Goats – Swine Barn – 9 a.m.

Ranch Sorting - Horse Show Arena – All Day

Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 3:00 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Off Axis Stunt Show- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Bud Light Courtyard: E7 Band – 6 pm. & 10:15 p.m.

Frontier Club: Freddy Cruz and The Noble Outlaws – 7:30 pm.-11:30 p.m.

Bud Light Food Court Pavilion Allan Hendrickson – 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Rodeo Cantina: Hunter Chavez – 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The Watering Hole: Jade Patek: - 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

PRCA Jim Gaffigan- 7 p.m.

GATES

Grounds Admission – 8 a.m.

Family Fair – 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Shops at the Rodeo – 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Carnival – 4 p.m.

TICKET PRICING:

Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10

Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5

Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5

Children (2 years old and under) - FREE

Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25

Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.

PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20

