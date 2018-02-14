Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Wednesday, February 14, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today:

Junior shoot-out - National Shooting Complex - 8 a.m. - Noon (Feb. 14 to 18)

Junior Market Lamb Show - Morris Activity Center - All Day. Breeds include Southdown, Fine Wool and Fine Wool Cross.

Junior Market Goat Show - Swine Barn - All Day.

Simbrah/Simmental Superbowl Show - Morris Center - All Day.

All Breeds Bull & Heifer Sale - Auction Barn - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Ranch Sorting - Expo Hall - All Day.

Beef Cattle Skillathon - Cattle Barn - 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

K.R. Wood Chuck Wagon - Noon, 5 p.m., 7:30 p,m.

XPOGO - Family Fair Area - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Agricadabra - Family Fair Area - 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Swifty Swine - Family Fair Area - 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Zoomagination - Family Fair Area - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cowboy Boot Camp - Family Fair Area - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Animal Adventures - Animal Adventures - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Student Western Art - Expo Hall - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Innovation Station - Innovation Station - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Butterfly Encounter - Family Fair Area - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Texas Zoo - Family Fair Area - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Texas Longhorns 101 - Family Fair Area - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

LIve Music

Coors Cold River Saloon:

Clay Hollis - 5 - 9 p.m.

Bud Light Cantina:

Johnny Martinez y Grupo Bravo - 5 - 9:30 p.m.

Tap Room Performers:

Drew Moreland - 6 - 9 p.m.

Courtyard - Bud Light Stage:

Finding Friday - 6 - 6:45 p.m. / 10:30 - Midnight

New Frontier Club:

Clint Taft & the Buck Wild Band - 7:30 - 11:30 p.m.

PRCA Rodeo with Rascal Flatts - 7 p.m.

Gates

Grounds Admission - 10 a.m.

Family Fair - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Shops at the Rodeo - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Carnival - 4 p.m.

