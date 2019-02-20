Rodeo

Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Wednesday, February 20, 2019

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Check out the Rodeo Section on KSAT.com

More News Headlines

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Junior Market Barrows (Group 2)- Swine Barn- 7 a.m.
  • Junior Market Steers- Cattle Barn- 8 a.m.
  • Junior Market Broilers – Morris Activity Center- 1 p.m.
  • Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. 
  • Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. 
  • Extreme Dogs- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.  
  • Buck Reams Chuck Wagon Experience- Rodeo Fairgrounds- 2:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

  • Bud Light Courtyard:
    • Small Town Habit – 6:00 p.m.. & 10:15 p.m.
  • Frontier Club:
    • Cactus Country Band – 7:30 p.m. –  11:30 p.m.
  • Bud Light Food Court Pavilion
    • Finding Friday – 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Rodeo Cantina:
    • Conjunto Cats – 5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • The Watering Hole:
    • Brandon Zink: - 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • PRCA Lady Antebellum- 7:00 p.m.  

GATES

  • Grounds Admission – 8 a.m.
  • Family Fair - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Shops at the Rodeo – 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Carnival – 4 p.m.

TICKET PRICING:

  • Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10
Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5
Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5
Children (2 years old and under) - FREE 
Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25
Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID. 

  • PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket  - Starts at $20

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.