Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Rodeo today: Monday, February 12, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE RODEO: FEBRUARY 12, 2018
- Open Beef Cattle Show - Cattle Barn - All day. Breeds include Simbrah, Percentage Simbrah, Santa Gertrudis, Simmental, Limousin and Hereford.
- Angora Goat Show - Morris Center - All day
- Boer Goat Show - Morris Center - All day
- Barrel Racing - Expo Hall - All day
- Horse Skillathon Contest - Horse Discovery - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- The Butterfly Encounter - Wildlife Expo - 2:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Pompeyo Family Dog Show - Family Fair Area - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
- Coors Cold River Saloon: Amanda Cavellos - 5 - 9 p.m.
- Bud Light Cantina: Grupo Alamo - 5 - 9:30 p.m.
- Tap Room Performers: Wilkes Country Deeds - 6 - 9 p.m.
- Courtyard Bud Light Stage: Bri Bagwell - 6 - 6:45 p.m./ 10:30 - 12:30 a.m.
- PRCA Rodeo with Chris Young - 7 p.m.
GATES
- Grounds Admission - 8 a.m.
- Family Fair - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Shops at the Rodeo - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Carnival - 4 p.m.
