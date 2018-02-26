Junior Ag Mechanic Competition highlights last day of Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO - The last day of the San Antonio rodeo was filled with events and competitions to highlight the ag field. One of those is the mechanics aspect, and the Junior Ag Mechanic Competition.

"This is a 1941 ford tractor, they made about 99,000 of these tractors," 12-year-old Scott Henderson said.

Henderson came from Canyon, Texas 500 miles away show off the tractor that he rebuilt.

"There were a lot of hours definitely me and dad definitely a lot of lectures too me and my dad spent a lot of time together learning about it researching it and we found found a lot of articles about tractor collectors have written," Henderson said.

Judges look at paint, fluids, showmanship, the book and then obviously mechanical to make their decision.

"And you look at the quality of the projects and in most cases its higher than commercial quality in what these kids are doing and building," Marcus Demel, the ag mechanics chair said.

The competition is open for ages 8 to 18, and prizes range from mechanic equipment to scholarship money. And it's not just tractors these students can enter.

"Everything from trailers to ag equipment to resource recovery, out door items, barbecue pits, cookers, a wide variety they build to come here and show," Demel said.

Scott Henderson won 3rd place in his class, and next up he will take his refurbished tractor to Houston and a July 4th parade, but he's already planning for 2019.

"I actually already have a tractor lined up for next year," said Henderson.

Scott travels around the state competing in Junior Ag mechanic competitions. @SanAntonioRodeo is the biggest one he’s entered this year. Winnin prizes range from mechanic equipment to scholarship money. Scott’s obviously hoping for first! pic.twitter.com/YdccfgPiRw — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) February 25, 2018

