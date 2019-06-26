San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo awards $635,000 in scholarships to local students

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo awarded more than $635,000 in scholarships to 34 local students.

The organization held a congratulatory ceremony Tuesday at the Joe and Harry Freeman Coliseum for the recipients.

Through grants, scholarships, endowments and donor support, the organization has been able to provide more than $210 million to the youth of Texas.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will take place Feb. 06 to Feb. 23 and is known for being one of the largest events in the city, attracting more than 1.9 million visitors each year.

