Romeo Santos' opening acts announced; 'King of Bachata' coming to SA in March

FILE - In this April 30, 2015 file photo, Romeo Santos poses backstage during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. Romeo Santos leads nominations to the Latin Billboards with 12 nods. The awards will be handed in Miami on April…

SAN ANTONIO - The King of Bachata is coming to San Antonio in March, and on Friday, his opening acts were announced.

Victoria La Mala will open for Romeo Santos when he comes to San Antonio on March 25.

Victoria La Mala joins Karen Rodriguez, Mr. Paradise and Mozart La Para as Santos' "Golden Tour 2018" opening artists.

Santos is expected to make four Texas stops, performing in Houston, Dallas, El Paso and San Antonio.

Santos dropped his Golden album in July and, according to a release, earned the biggest sales week for a Latin studio album not only of 2017, but in over two years.

Tickets to Santos' show can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.