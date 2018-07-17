'Rugrats' reportedly returning to TV with 26 new episodes, live-action film

The '90s favorite, "Rugrats," is returning to TV with 26 new episodes and a live action film, Nickelodeon confirmed via Twitter Monday.

Nickelodeon tweeted, "Hang on to your diapers, babies! The #Rugrats are back!" along with a link to a Variety article detailing the arrangements.

According to Variety, the new episodes and movie will include original characters, Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica, along with a host of new characters.

Production is already underway, according to the report.

The "Rugrats" movie is set to be released in fall of 2020, Variety reported.

