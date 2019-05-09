SA festival announces new music headliner after Snoop Dogg cancels

Jamiroquai, left, and Snoop Dogg perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018, in Indio, California.

SAN ANTONIO - The Essex Music & Art Festival announced a new headliner Thursday after rap star Snoop Dogg abruptly canceled his scheduled performance.

R&B singer Ashanti will now headline the event, which is scheduled for Saturday in the Essex development southeast of downtown.

According to event organizers, Snoop Dogg canceled due to “scheduling conflicts and other developments."

Organizers added they are able to issue refunds through Eventbrite.

Carlton Zeus, King Kyle Lee, Angel Cintron and other acts are still scheduled.

More than 25 mural artists will be painting live at the event.

There is will also be vendors, food trucks, BMX and breakdancers.

