SA gamers gear up for PAX South as badges go on sale Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Alamo City gamers are getting set for another year of PAX South as badges go on sale Thursday for the gaming convention.

The convention started in 2015 and has already become one of the biggest gaming expos in the country.

It will be held at the Gonzalez Convention Center from Jan. 18-20 and will feature hundreds of video and computer games, exhibits, table games and tournaments.

There will also be panels, pin trading and live music. PAX Rising showcases games developed by smaller teams that have an opportunity to grow in the industry.

Click here for more information and prices.

Coming soon to a Riverwalk near you: PAX South 2019 will take place January 18th - 20th, and badges will available this Thursday! pic.twitter.com/gKUgZL4mOK — PAX (@Official_PAX) August 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.