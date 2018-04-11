SA Missions release 'Flying Chanclas' Fiesta medals

SAN ANTONIO - When the San Antonio Missions baseball team announced it would be changing its name to "The Flying Chanclas" for nine games this season, fans went wild.

Related: SA reacts on social media to Missions changing name to 'Flying Chanclas'

The hats and T-shirts are so popular, most of the items are on back order until May.

Now, enter the Flying Chanclas Fiesta medal. It might be one of the greatest pairings of all time.

On Wednesday, The San Antonio Missions tweeted pictures of both the Flying Chanclas medal and the Missions medal. The Chanclas medal sells for $12; the Missions medal is $10. Both are being sold at Wolff Stadium. It doesn't look like you can buy them through the Missions website; however, if you're willing to wait for back-ordered items, you can find other Flying Chanclas gear online.

RELATED: Es Divertido Ser Un Fan of the Flying Chanclas

The name change is part of Minor League Baseball's “Copa de la Diversión,” or “Fun Cup.” The team will wear the Flying Chanclas uniforms on Thursdays throughout the season starting in August.

Missions Fiesta Medals are here!!! The Flying Chanclas medals are $12.00 and the Missions Medals are $10.00. both are available starting today at Wolff Stadium!! Get yours while supplies last!!! #Fiesta2018 #fiestamedal pic.twitter.com/rU8D0AVIvj — San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb) April 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.