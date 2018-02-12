SA named 'Music Friendly Community'

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Music Office on Monday officially announced San Antonio as a "Music Friendly Community."

Texas Music Office director Brendon Anthony presented the certification at a news conference to Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Department of Arts and Culture director Debbie Racca-Sittre and San Antonio Arts Commission music committee chair and musician Henry Brun.

Anthony said the certification is a big step forward for local musicians.

"This is not just a piece of paper. This represents a lot of hours of work on behalf of a lot of people who are taking really intentional steps, from a system level, supporting the commercial music industry in San Antonio," Anthony said.

Participation in the "Music Friendly Community" program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth, Anthony said.

San Antonio is the fourth city in the state, joining Fort Worth, Austin and Denton, to receive the designation.

"As a city celebrating its tricentennial year, San Antonio has a long history of being the home to incredible world-class talent, especially in music of all genres," Nirenberg said. "Today is a celebration of where we've already been as a music city, where we're going and how the city of San Antonio recognizes that music is an important industry to support and help grow."

The announcement also included a live performance by San Antonio-based art-rock band, Buttercup.

