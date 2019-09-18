San Antonio actor reportedly cast as Selena's father in upcoming series

SAN ANTONIO - The cast of the upcoming Netflix series about late singer Selena is starting to shape up.

Former "Desperate Housewives" star and San Antonio native, Ricardo Chavira has been reportedly cast to play the part of Selena's dad, Abraham Quintanilla, according to Deadline.

Also, the part of Selena's brother, A.B., has been cast. "The Purge" actor Gabriel Chavarria will apparently play that part.

Recently it was announced Christian Serratos from "The Walking Dead" was announced to play the starring role as Selena.

Netflix has yet to make any official announcements, but sources close to the project have told Deadline about the castings.

