SA Tejano music star Michael Salgado suffers stroke after concert

SAN ANTONIO - Tejano music star Michael Salgado suffered a stroke after a concert in Austin on Friday, according to a video he posted on his official Facebook page.

The San Antonio based entertainer addressed his fans from his hospital bed on Sunday.

RELATED: Tejano star Jay Perez sings to girl in SA hospital, surprises her with gifts

RELATED: Tejano star Joe Lopez granted parole after serving 11 years in prison for rape

Salgado said he was not feeling well at a show in Austin so he checked into a hospital.

“After some tests, an MRI test, the result was that I had another stroke,” Salgado said in the video.

Salgado said he was feeling well at the moment and further tests would be conducted to determine if he could be released.

He thanked his fans for the prayers and support he has received, and also apologized for having to cancel his Saturday show in New Braunfels.

He said he intended to perform at his shows scheduled for Thursday in Corpus Christi and Saturday in Brownsville.

The Grammy Award-winning artist battled health problems in the past.

In August, Tejanonation.net reported that Salgado collapsed during a concert in New Mexico.

Salgado has not posted an update on his Facebook page as of Tuesday afternoon.

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email story ideas to rmarquez@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.