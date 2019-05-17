San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of family and learning events this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a night market to an avocado festival, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

IDEA May Interview Day

Join us to interact with our principals regarding immediate vacancies and the upcoming 2019-2020 school year positions for all 24 San Antonio schools. This event welcomes current or future educators interested in opportunities at IDEA Public Schools. We encourage you to explore our career opportunities and get a head start on active networking by engaging with the IDEA San Antonio team during this event.

When: Saturday, May 4, 9-10 a.m.

Where: IDEA Eastside, 2519 Martin Luther King Drive.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

First Thursday Night Market

First Thursday Night Market returns to The Historic Pearl on April 4 from 4-8 p.m. Shop your favorite local farmers and artisan vendors while enjoying music by local performers. Mojo-rimba will be providing the entertainment and is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making Marimba music education available for all interested youth in the community. The program provides a dynamic and diverse experience in the performing arts as students play diatonic Zimbabwean style instruments for high-energy Zimbabwean influenced music and cover tunes.

When: Thursday, May 2, 4-8 p.m.

Where: 303 Pearl Parkway, Suite 300

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

San Antonio Avocado Festival

Stop by San Antonio's first festival celebrating everyone's favorite fruit at The San Antonio Avocado Festival. What's your favorite way to eat this delicious green gem? Celebrate with San Antonio's favorite chefs as they prep some of our favorites, such as guacamole, quesadillas, avocado melts, nachos, desserts and more. Vote for your favorite once you've tried them all. Enjoy local market vendors, music and cold Alamo beer all day.

When: Saturday, May 4, 1-5:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Beer, 202 Lamar St.

Price: $20-$60

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cinco de Mayo at Bottling Department

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Bottling Department will host live music by El Tallercito de Son in Pearl Park. Fletcher's Hamburgers will be serving carnitas all day. The Bar at the Bottling Department will also feature agave wine margaritas.

When: Sunday, May 5, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Bottling Department, 312 Pearl Parkway

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

