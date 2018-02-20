San Antonio Cinemark Theaters to ban large bags

SAN ANTONIO - If you're a San Antonian who enjoys discounted movies or the latest blockbusters at two local theaters, then the news coming from Cinemark will affect you in the near future.

Cinemark announced on its company’s website that bags or packages measuring larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches will not be permitted into its theaters.

The bag and package policy was created to “enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees,” the movie theater company said.

Medical equipment and diapers bags are the only exemptions to the policy.

Cinemark also noted that it reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages entering the theater.

The ban affects two San Antonio movie theater locations: Cinemark McCreless Market at 4224 South New Braunfels Ave. and Cinemark Movies 16 at 5063 N.W. Loop 410.

