San Antonio reality show 'Texicanas' to premiere in May

SAN ANTONIO - Bravo! just dropped the first trailer for the new docuseries "Texicanas," which follows six Latina women who live in San Antonio.

The women in the show all have roots in the Mexican culture, according to Bravo!.

"Texicanas" will premiere May 7 at 9 p.m. and air weekly on what Bravo is referring to as Tex-Mex Tuesdays.

Watch the trailer below:

