San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo adds more entertainers to 2020 lineup

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has added four more names to play on the rotating stage.

Dustin Lynch will perform Feb. 8, Jon Pardi will perform Feb. 9 and Banda Los Sebastianes will perform Feb. 16.

Morgan Wallen will play on semifinals night on Feb. 17.

In the coming weeks, additional entertainers will be named for the rodeo that will run Feb. 6-23 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum grounds.

The rodeo previously announced ZZ Top, Cody Johnson, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and others as performers.

Johnson and Urban, who plays twice on Feb. 15, only have limited seats available, according to Ticketmaster.

Single tickets, season tickets and ticket packages are now on sale at sarodeo.com and Ticketmaster.com.

