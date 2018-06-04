San Antonio to get third Snooze restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - People seem to love a good brunch. And a place that serves brunch every day? That's a no-brainer. It's why people have flipped their pancakes over Snooze: an A.M. Eatery.

Now, San Antonio is getting a third location of the popular breakfast and brunch spot.

Right now, the Snooze at The Alamo Quarry Market is the only one in operation in the city. A second location, at The Vineyard Shopping Center on Loop 1604 near Blanco, is under construction and will open in the fall. The newest Snooze will be near I-10 and Huebner Road at The Strand at Huebner Oaks and is expected to open in the winter.

Snooze gives back 1% of sales from each location to the community. The Huebner location will partner with three nonprofit organizations in the area. Those nonprofits haven't been announced.

