San Antonio to host a variety of food and drink events this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in San Antonio this week. From a wine fest to a Game of Thrones-themed bar crawl, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Wine Fest at Tower of the Americas

Tower of the Americas is hosting its 2nd annual Wine Fest on Saturday. Mingle with winery representatives from the Pacific Northwest, featuring wines from 24 wineries, delicious chef-inspired bites and live music around the base of the Tower.

When: Saturday, May 18, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Tower of the Americas, 739 E. César E. Chávez Blvd.

Price: $40. More ticket options available.

Game of Thrones Bar Crawl

The G.O.T Bar Crawl is a free event on Saturday to bring all the fans to celebrate the last episode of Game of Thrones on Sunday. We will be starting at Pat O'Briens and move on to several other bars in downtown San Antonio.

When: Saturday, May 18, 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Pat O'Briens, 121 Alamo Plaza

Price: Free

The 9th Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

The 9th Barbacoa & Big Red Festival, presented by H-E-B, is on Sunday at The Greenline. Expect to hear from 21 bands, 10 DJs, food available for purchase and family fun. Kids under 12 are admitted for free.

When: Sunday, May 19, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: The Greenline, 2532 Sidney Brooks

Price: $5

Up to 51% Off Team Scavenger Hunt and Pub Crawl

Explore the Alamo and San Antonio River Walk while connecting with friends on a Pub Crawl Scavenger Hunt. Brews & Clues is an adult scavenger hunt that's part pub crawl, history tour and trivia game. You'll explore the beautiful city of San Antonio while getting a taste of its rich history and having a good time with your friends or family.

Where: 300 Alamo Plaza, Central City

Price: $27 (40 percent discount off regular price)

