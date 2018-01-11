San Antonio to host huge gaming convention PAX South this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The gaming community will descend upon downtown San Antonio this weekend for a huge convention called PAX South.

The convention started in 2015 and has already become one of the biggest gaming expos in the country.

People who go to the convention can play classic and modern video games, take part in board game and card tournaments, and visit an exclusive PC gaming area.

There will also be live music and vendors at the convention for people interested in all types of video games and memorabilia.

IMAGES: Click here to check out a slideshow of last year's PAX South in San Antonio

The event is also popular for its cosplay, where people dress up as specific video game or other popular characters.

The three-day event starts tomorrow and is expected to draw thousands of people to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Click here for more information on badges and admission.

True Dungeon is coming to PAX South! Inspired by the works of @PatrickRothfuss, Moongate Maze is an immersive adventure with beautiful sets, live actors and animatronic monsters. Come along for a demo or sign up for the full experience here: https://t.co/45VJtBDlXF pic.twitter.com/004oFS9bnC — PAX (@Official_PAX) December 13, 2017

