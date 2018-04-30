San Antonio's Ada Vox eliminated from 'American Idol' competition

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Ada Vox was eliminated from the "American Idol" competition Sunday night.

Vox sang "Circle of Life" in a golden gown for the show's Disney-themed night.

All contestants sang a Disney song Sunday night.

Vox made the "American Idol" top 10 last week singing Jennifer Holliday's "And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going."

KSAT 12 sat down with San Antonio's Idol contestant earlier this month.

Watch the full interview:

