San Antonio's Ada Vox eliminated from 'American Idol' competition

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Ada Vox was eliminated from the "American Idol" competition Sunday night.
Vox sang "Circle of Life" in a golden gown for the show's Disney-themed night.
More Headlines
- 'American Idol': 'Frozen' Star Idina Menzel to Mentor on Disney Night
- WSLS: Girl's family asks Scotty McCreery to sing at her funeral
- Get to know SA native, American Idol contestant Ada Vox
- Katy Perry Splits Her Pants Laughing, Flashes the ‘American Idol’…
- Katharine McPhee Finds Another Waitressing Role -- This Time on Broadway…
All contestants sang a Disney song Sunday night.
To vote for @AdaVox, download our app, go to https://t.co/zflQXnsvHE, or text using the info below 👇 #DisneyNight #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/Fvg7ld2sYt — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 30, 2018
Vox made the "American Idol" top 10 last week singing Jennifer Holliday's "And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going."
KSAT 12 sat down with San Antonio's Idol contestant earlier this month.
Watch the full interview:
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.