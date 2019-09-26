San Antonio's Mala Luna Musical Festival adds rapper Rick Ross to lineup

SAN ANTONIO - The Mala Luna Musical Festival in San Antonio is a month away and organizers have added another musical artist to the lineup.

On Thursday, ScoreMore Shows announced that rapper Rick Ross will be joining the fourth annual music festival.

Ross will help kick-start the two-day Mala Luna Musical Festival that will be held during Halloween weekend.

Headliners include Russ, Miguel, Diplo and Juice Wrld. The festival will also include other hip-hop and R&B artists, like YG, DaBaby, Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti.

General admission, VIP and single-day tickets are now on sale. They can be purchased on MalaLuna.com.

The music festival is scheduled to be held at the Nelson Wolff Stadium on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.

