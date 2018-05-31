Santikos Northwest Theater to get facelift

SAN ANTONIO - Santikos Northwest Theater is being remodeled for an all-new guest experience.

Ten auditoriums will be refurnished with new reclining seats and attached tables, new screens and an updated sound system.

Outside the auditoriums, guests will be using modern electronic ticketing kiosks.

Guests can relax by getting treats from a new concession stand that features a bar area that serves beer, wine and frozen beverages. The lounge area will include a Coca-Cola Freestyle and ICEE station.

Remodeling will begin after the Fourth of July and is expected to be completed as early as November.

Santikos’ Northwest location isn’t the only location being remodeled, said Santikos Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Rob Lehman.

“Northwest’s full remodel reaffirms Santikos’ focus on continually raising the bar in the theater industry,” Lehman said. “We started with a remodel of the Embassy location in 2016, Mayan and Palladium theaters in 2017, and Bijou currently in the midst of its phase-two remodel, with completion slated for later in 2018.”



